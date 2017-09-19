About this product

Big Jack Widow autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Jack Widow has been derived from: White Widow x Jack Herer x ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 91 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 150 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 120 to 250 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy.



