About this product
Bruce Banner feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Bruce Banner has been derived from: Strawberry Diesel x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Bruce Banner feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 to 210 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, diesel, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: creative, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Bruce Banner feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/bruce-banner-feminized-seeds
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
