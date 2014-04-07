About this product
Chocolope feminized seeds grows into a plant with 5% indica and 95% sativa properties. Chocolope has been derived from: OG Chocolate Thai x Canalope Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Chocolope feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 200 cm and will yield 800 to 1000 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, giggly, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chocolope feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chocolope-feminized-seeds
The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, giggly, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chocolope feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chocolope-feminized-seeds
About this strain
Chocolope
Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
Chocolope effects
Reported by real people like you
965 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!