Jack Widow feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Jack Widow has been derived from: Jack Herer x White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. Jack Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 300 cm and will yield 800 to 1000 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: lemon, incense, skunk, spicy and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, talkative, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Jack Widow feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/jack-widow-feminized-seeds