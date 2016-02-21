About this product
Power Plant feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 90% sativa properties. Power Plant has been derived from: African. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Power Plant feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 120 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Power Plant feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/power-plant-feminized-seeds
About this strain
Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.
Power Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
292 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
