Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 0% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Santa Maria has been derived from: Santa Maria x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 to 80 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: energetic, giggly, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/santa-maria-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
Santa Maria effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
18% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
