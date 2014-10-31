About this product

Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 0% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Santa Maria has been derived from: Santa Maria x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 to 80 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: energetic, giggly, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds).