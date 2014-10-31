ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This tall sativa-dominant blend originates from unclassified Brazilian sativas that have been used for generations in spiritual rituals throughout the Amazon. Shortly after making its way to the Netherlands the original genetics were crossed with Mexican Haze and Silver Pearl and then backcrossed over multiple generations to improve the stability of the genetics. Out of respect for the plant's spiritual legacy, this new crossbreed was renamed and can often be found under the moniker Planck. Santa Maria is known for its rapid flowering time which makes it an attractive option for those who enjoy the uplifting effects but dislike the extended bloom cycle typical of sativa varieties. With hints of fruit and flowery flavors, the effects are described as long-lasting and energetic. This strain has been known to spice things up as it is regularly applauded for its arousing effects.

Effects

Uplifted 62%
Happy 60%
Relaxed 55%
Energetic 46%
Euphoric 44%
Stress 22%
Depression 18%
Lack of appetite 18%
Pain 13%
Headaches 8%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Lineage

Silver Pearl
Santa Maria

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

