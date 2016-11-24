ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Silver Pearl
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Silver Pearl

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 75 reviews

Silver Pearl

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 75 reviews

Silver Pearl

Sensi Seeds bred the Silver Pearl strain through a three-way cross of Early Pearl, Skunk, and Northern Lights #5. The resulting sativa dominant hybrid is potent and has strong mental effects that can verge on psychedelic, making it too strong for some users or those who want to slow things down mentally. Silver Pearl plants are best grown indoors and flower at 7 weeks or even sooner, making them overachievers for sativas. The short plants will have buds with few leaves, bright orange hairs, and a heavy trichome coloring that make these flowers sticky with resin pearls. Silver Pearl smells like dark chocolate and has a sweet honey taste. It was the winner of the 1994 High Times Cannabis Cup in the Hybrids category.

Effects

Show all

61 people reported 513 effects
Euphoric 55%
Happy 40%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 37%
Energetic 32%
Stress 42%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 24%
ADD/ADHD 16%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 22%
Anxious 14%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

75

Show all

Avatar for JackDanieL
Member since 2010
Silver Pearl is a beautiful flower, a sativa dominant hybrid with just enough of an indica kick to sit you down. My batch came in small to medium sized nugz that literally stuck to the LID of the jar. Bustling with a microscopic milky way of trich coverage and sprouting more red hairs at odd angle...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for MenacingVitamin
Member since 2012
Silver Pearl, I believe, is one of the top five strains I've ever smoked. Intense full-headed buzz coupled with an upper body massaging feeling. The initial smack in the head settles nicely into a creative or productive, and euphoric long-lasting high. So nice. The buds are silvery-white on th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for 1cannaKING
Member since 2012
After not being able to score any bud since my dealer stopped, i picked up some of this Silver Pearl and i must say it is one of my top marijuana strains i have EVER smoked. Bud was extremely potent, one hit had me going with a pretty good buzz for 30 minutes or so, definitely would reccomend this s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for jardkeling
Member since 2012
I picked some silverpearl up from a new dealer, adn would reccomend this strain to anybody that can get it!!! i took a hit from the bong and i must say i felt the effects almost immediatly!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappy
Avatar for RandyMarsh420
Member since 2014
Number 1 strain in my book, never in my life have I seen a poor batch of silver pearl full body relaxation near kinda standards but with an incredible cerebral euforia and near psychedelic mental stimulation. Wonderful strain for high tolerances probably not for a first time patent or any unseasone...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungry
more reviews
write a review

Find Silver Pearl nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Silver Pearl nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Silver Pearl
Strain child
Santa Maria
child

Products with Silver Pearl

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Silver Pearl nearby.

Most popular in