About this product

Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is Ruderalis. Tangerine Dream has been derived from: Tangerine dream x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 130 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, soft, sweet, pine, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, uplifting.