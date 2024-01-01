Our Gary Payton, aka "Gary Payton OG," a sativa-dominant NYC hybrid MVP, a streetwise 50/50 cross of Snowman and The Y strains. Made for the urban hustle, this bud hits hard and fast, launching your mind into a skyscraper of euphoria. Amping up that NY energy with a side of swagger and occasional giggles, it's the remedy for city stress. With 18% THC and zero CBD, Gary Payton owns the concrete jungle, easing headaches, stress, and bringing focus to the ADD/ADHD game. The flavor? Diesel with a spicy-sweet twist. The scent? Pungent and unforgettable. These nugs? Minty green with a frosty crown, just like Lady Liberty herself. Gary’s commitment to help the world take less medicine - in favor of partaking in cannabis – is one of the big reasons we love this strain.

