HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Our Gary Payton, aka "Gary Payton OG," a sativa-dominant NYC hybrid MVP, a streetwise 50/50 cross of Snowman and The Y strains. Made for the urban hustle, this bud hits hard and fast, launching your mind into a skyscraper of euphoria. Amping up that NY energy with a side of swagger and occasional giggles, it's the remedy for city stress. With 18% THC and zero CBD, Gary Payton owns the concrete jungle, easing headaches, stress, and bringing focus to the ADD/ADHD game. The flavor? Diesel with a spicy-sweet twist. The scent? Pungent and unforgettable. These nugs? Minty green with a frosty crown, just like Lady Liberty herself. Gary’s commitment to help the world take less medicine - in favor of partaking in cannabis – is one of the big reasons we love this strain.

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

At Weedubest, our commitment to NY farmers is unwavering. We meticulously curate top-tier small batches to deliver an elevated cannabis experience directly to you. As craft connoisseurs, we specialize in uncovering exclusive NY farm treasures, and a next-level, vibe-enhancing journey that's truly unparalleled. When you “Roll with New York,” you're not just rolling with premium cannabis – you're rolling in the love that only New Yorkers can grow.
