Sativa

4.7 68 reviews

aka Shangri LA, I Griega

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 68 reviews

Also known as simply “Y,” the 80% sativa Y Griega is an energizing strain with a sweet floral, citrus aroma. Unusual for a sativa variety, Y Griega produces large, resin-coated buds on tall stalks. This sativa cross between Amnesia Haze and Kali Mist delivers an energetic cerebral buzz followed by a long-lasting calm that soothes both mind and body. Y Griega’s high THC content makes it suitable for a variety of conditions including pain, inflammation, glaucoma, fatigue, and appetite loss. Growers won’t be disappointed with Y Griega’s yields, but its 85 to 95-day flowering time requires some devotion and patience.

Effects

42 people reported 308 effects
Energetic 76%
Happy 73%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 47%
Pain 30%
Inflammation 28%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 19%
Dry mouth 26%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%
Dry eyes 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

68

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Second strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
Most popular in