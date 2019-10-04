West Coast Cure
Bacio Gelato - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
Bacio CUREjoint minis from West Coast Cure are an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy toke, these .35g joints express a nice gassy hit with powerful effects. Packed with a fruity and loud aroma that’s physically relaxing and creatively stimulating, the Bacio CUREjoint minis are just what the doctor ordered (or should) when it comes to relaxing. A single use, one-toker joint, the Bacio .35g mini prerolls provide optimal portion control and consumer safety.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Bacio Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
23% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
15% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
7% of people say it helps with insomnia
