West Coast Cure
Boss OG - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Boss OG CUREsmalls are as sweet and gassy as the bigger buds - just less stem. An Indica-leaning phenotype of the OG Kush strain, these CUREsmalls are purple, potent, and pungent. The flowers are cloaked by frosty purple hues, express a sweet cookie nose, and have tested in the low 30-percentile for THC. A happy and relaxing strain, its effects provide the high-tolerance consumer with a blissed-out psyche. Regardless of when you decide to hit this Boss OG strain, it will help you feel like the real boss.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Boss OG effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
