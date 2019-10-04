West Coast Cure
Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press by WCC is a succulent hybrid mix of Grease Monkey and Girl Scout Cookies. A sure-fire treat for the experienced dabber's senses, it expresses a nice gassy nose with a strong skunky taste. Front-end loaded with hints of vanilla and sweet cookie dough, Grease Cookies has a creamy and satisfying exhale. Once ripped and released, the effects begin to creep throughout your body, providing an overall sense of euphoria and bliss. A high-end dab for the sophisticated consumer, you won’t want to miss this gassy treat!
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
306 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
