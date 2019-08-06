West Coast Cure
Melon Barz Live Rosin Fresh Press
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Melon Barz Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica-leaning summertime treat. Produced via a blending of Watermelon Zkittles and a Wonka Bars cold water hash, WCC then united these two heady extracts into this freshly pressed live rosin. This unique marriage of two high-end hashes creates a distinct aroma and flavor profile. With a sugary, ripe-melon and lemon-lime nose, and a sweet-fruit and skunky taste, Melon Barz makes for a delicious treat. The high leans towards the Indica side of the spectrum, but its effects are still stimulating thanks to the Wonka Bars Sativa kicker. Versatile hash rosin for the morning, noon, or night, the flavor will have you coming back dab after dab!
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!