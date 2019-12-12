West Coast Cure
Tangie - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The Tangie CUREjoint .35g mini prerolls are a Sativa dominate smoke with a toothsome flavor. A hybrid cross of an old-school Skunk and California Orange, these mini joints excrete a fragrant citrus aroma that influences the palate, stimulates the taste buds, and motivates the mind. Enjoy exploring nature or the nightlife scene discreetly and safely! Created as a single-use, one-toker joint, the Tangie .35g mini prerolls provide better portion control, consumer safety, and dosage. A thought-provoking smoke with a delicious kick, The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast Cure is a well-balanced strain that works nicely morning, noon, or night.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
