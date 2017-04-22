They say good things come in threes, and they are not wrong. 3 Kings is a sativa strain with a lineage of an amazing triad; Headband, Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This strain has a pungent sour, tangy, diesel aroma with an earthy, pine flavor profile. You can expect to feel happy, uplifted and stress free with this strain. 3 Kings is great for a dewy morning walk through the park.

SOC: 27.94%

Total THC: 24.43%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more