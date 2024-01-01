Chem Driver is a sativa leaning strain which has been crossed by the classic Chem 91 and Sundae Driver. This strain offers a creative cerebral high which can be very motivating, and help with focus, making this strain good for productivity. The buds are made up of pear-green leaves, short pumpkin-orange hairs and cloudy white trichomes. The nugs grind down into a sticky fluffy crumble which is easy to manipulate and roll by hand. Chem Driver has a pleasant aroma of sweet, citrus, pine, and lavender with a matching flavor profile. You’re in for a treat!



