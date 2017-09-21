Fire OG is an indica strain that is a cross between two classic strains, OG Kush and SFV OG. This strain has an earthy, woody, and slightly citrusy aroma that'll set off alarm bells. Fire OG has a heavy body high that will leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and in utter bliss. Be prepared to count clouds… and maybe even sheep!

SOC: 29.70%

Total THC: 26.17%

