Let the sweet sounds of Gelato 41 serenade you into a calming, euphoric high. Derived from Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC, this indica strain has a rich woody, slightly spicy aroma and flavor, with a subtle hint of citrus. So grab your headphones and put on your favorite smooth jams, because you're in for a night of deep relaxation!

SOC: 24.35%

Total THC: 21.41%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

