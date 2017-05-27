Strawberry Cheesecake | 14g | Mixed Light Smalls
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!