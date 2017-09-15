Loading…
Logo for the brand West Edison

West Edison

Recon Sugar Wax 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Recon effects

Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!