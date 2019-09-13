Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Lemon Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Lemon Cheesecake effects
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
