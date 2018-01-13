Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Purple Frost

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Obama Kush x Skunk #1, Indica Hybrid

Purple Frost effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!