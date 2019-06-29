Spiked Punch Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
HybridTHC —CBD —
California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.
Spiked Punch effects
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
5% of people say it helps with insomnia
