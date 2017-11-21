About this product
GENETICS: Banana OG X Cookies and Cream
THC: 67.98%
CBD: <LOQ
TERPENES: 7.37%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, Limonene
Available at:
Breeze Botanicals Ashland
Canna-Daddy's
Cola Cove
Deanz Greenz (Foster)
Deanz Greenz (Sandy)
Deep Roots
Electric Lettuce (Marlow)
Electric Lettuce (TV Highway)
Fireside
Five Zero Trees Division
Five Zero Trees Oregon City
Forward Cannabis
Green Front Cannabis
High Desert Botanicals
High Tide Wellness Center
Kind Leaf Pendleton
Lincoln City Collective
Mid Valley Cannabis
MindRite Dispenasry
Miracle Greens
Moss Crossing
Next Level Wellness
Oregon Cannabis Outlet's Wholesale
Oregon Herbal Remedies
Oregrown (PDX)
Parlour Cannabis Shoppe PDX
Rip City Delivery
Skunk Rx
Sweet Tree Farms
Tamerans
The Herbal Connection
The Kings of Canna
Tjs On Powell
Tjs Organic Provisions
Tokyo Warehouse
Urban Farmacy
Vth Element
About this strain
Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.
