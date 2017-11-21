Willamette Valley Alchemy
Banana Cream LLR Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
“Liquid Live Resin”or LLR, is WVA’s signature product that is “Live Resin” in a liquid form. This amazingly potent and aromatic extract is most commonly found in Ccell cartridges and Pax Pods. WVA uses a proprietary processing method to achieve this beautiful, translucent, Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin. You may also find this packaged into “Drippers” for easy dabbing or adding into your favorite smoke.
Banana Cream OG effects
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
