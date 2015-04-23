About this product
“Liquid Cured Resin” or LCR is a WVA innovation similar to Liquid Live Resin (LLR) but LCR is made with cured, dry material. Much like Liquid Live Resin, WVA uses its proprietary processing method to achieve a consistency that flows smoothly in a cartridge. This WVA signature product is found in our CCell cartridges and Pax Pod line, but has a lower price point than LLR to appeal to all conscious consumers. Liquid Cured Resin contains only pure cannabis extract we never add any additives, fillers or terpenes in this highly demanded product.
About this strain
Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.
Sour Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
463 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!