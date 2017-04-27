About this strain
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.