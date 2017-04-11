X-trates
Black Mamba Kief Rosin
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.
Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip x The Cube
Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. This strain is known for being strong with a grape and woody flavor.
Black Mamba effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
