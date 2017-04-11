Loading…
Logo for the brand X-trates

X-trates

Black Mamba Kief Rosin

IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.

Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip x The Cube

Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. This strain is known for being strong with a grape and woody flavor.

Black Mamba effects

180 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
