About this product

Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.



Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip x The Cube



Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. This strain is known for being strong with a grape and woody flavor.