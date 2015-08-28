About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (30I/70S) | Genetics: Tangie & Lemon Skunk | Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. Created by Crockett Family Farms, the same collective who gave us Chocolope. 2:1 means 2 parts CBD to 1 part THC. Get all the best effects of CBD and uplifting experience of citrusy Clementine terpene profile. X-trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.
About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
381 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
X-trates
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.