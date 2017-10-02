X-trates
Sunset Sherbet CO2 Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Sherbert effects
1,029 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
