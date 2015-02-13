Yerba Buena
Fortune Cookies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Two famous sought-after strains join forces to create a euphoric mood booster that promotes good vibes, happiness and deep conversation, while offering relief for body-related ailments for many.
Fortune Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
