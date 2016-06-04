Loading…
Logo for the brand Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC

Slazerbeam

Slazerbeam effects

Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
