  • Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Cotton Candy - 400mg
Logo for the brand Yumz Lab

Yumz Lab

THCA Vapes, Flower + Delta 9 Gummies
All categoriesDelta-8 THC

Yumz Lab products

11 products
Product image for Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Cotton Candy
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Cotton Candy
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Lemon Cake
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Lemon Cake
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Honey Berry
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Honey Berry
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - THCA Vape - 18 Grams - Bundle
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 18 Grams - Bundle
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Fruit Punch
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Fruit Punch
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Sour Green Apple
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Sour Green Apple
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - Delta 8 THC Gummies - Drip Drops - 3000mg
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 8 THC Gummies - Drip Drops - 3000mg
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Tigers Blood + Watermelon Kush
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Tigers Blood + Watermelon Kush
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Bubblegum Kush
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Bubblegum Kush
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Jet Fuel
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Jet Fuel
by Yumz Lab
Product image for Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Purple Urkle
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Purple Urkle
by Yumz Lab