About this product
Pink Rozay was born by combining Lemonchello with London Pound Cake. With a refreshing floral and fruity flavour profile, Pink Rozay shares much in common with a glass of crisp wine. Also similar to a glass of wine, Pink Rozay's effect is characterised by a social, buzzy high that, thanks to 25% THC, is the perfect party favour.
But before you get to taste Pink Rozay, you have to grow it. Thankfully, the strain is incredibly straightforward to cultivate. Catering for a wide variety of preferences and environments, growers have plenty of options. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, growers can expect a return in the region of 400–450g/m² indoors, and the same amount per plant outdoors.
About this strain
Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.
Pink Rozay effects
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.