Pink Rozay was born by combining Lemonchello with London Pound Cake. With a refreshing floral and fruity flavour profile, Pink Rozay shares much in common with a glass of crisp wine. Also similar to a glass of wine, Pink Rozay's effect is characterised by a social, buzzy high that, thanks to 25% THC, is the perfect party favour.



But before you get to taste Pink Rozay, you have to grow it. Thankfully, the strain is incredibly straightforward to cultivate. Catering for a wide variety of preferences and environments, growers have plenty of options. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, growers can expect a return in the region of 400–450g/m² indoors, and the same amount per plant outdoors.