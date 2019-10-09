Zombie
Chocolate Hashberry Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Chocolate Hashberry effects
Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
