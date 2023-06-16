Find a weed dispensary near Catalina Island
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 on Catalina Island. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.
The daily purchase limit for cannabis flower on Catalina Island is 28.5 grams per day. Additionally, general purchase limits in California limit individuals to purchasing one ounce of flower at a time.
On Catalina Island, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
In North Catalina Island, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
On Catalina Island, CA, an adult over 21 can carry up to one ounce (28.5 grams) at a time.