Find a weed dispensary near Catalina Island

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal on Catalina Island, CA? Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 on Catalina Island. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.

How much weed can I buy on Catalina Island, CA? The daily purchase limit for cannabis flower on Catalina Island is 28.5 grams per day. Additionally, general purchase limits in California limit individuals to purchasing one ounce of flower at a time.

How much does weed typically cost on Catalina Island, CA? On Catalina Island, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary on Catalina Island, CA? In North Catalina Island, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.