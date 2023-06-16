Find a weed dispensary near Colorado Springs Airport
Loading results
Frequently asked questions
Near Colorado Springs Airport, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.
Near Colorado Springs Airport, CO, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
Near Colorado Springs Airport, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
While Colorado Springs Airport security will not search you for cannabis, it is still illegal under federal law. This means that if you attempt to take cannabis through security, you are taking a risk (especially if traveling to a state without the same laws).