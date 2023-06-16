Find a weed dispensary near Colorado Springs Airport

Frequently asked questions

How much weed can I buy near the Colorado Springs Airport? Near Colorado Springs Airport, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.

How much does weed typically cost near the Colorado Springs Airport? Near Colorado Springs Airport, CO, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary near Colorado Springs Airport? Near Colorado Springs Airport, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.