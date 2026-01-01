Pet friendly dispensaries in Norwich, Connecticut
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- RECCharlie Fox (Southampton)Closed until 10am ET
Charlie Fox is a beautifully curated dispensary that truly fits the Southampton aesthetic. High-end, tasteful, and thoughtfully presented- this is cannabis done with style. All products are tested to New York State's requirements- a standard that sets them apart from less-regulated alternatives.read full review
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