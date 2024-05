Find weed dispensaries near you in Maryland

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Branson, MD? Recreational weed is finally legal in Branson, MD! As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 are able to purchase weed from recreational dispensaries. Medical cannabis has been available in the state since 2013.

How much weed can I buy in Branson, MD? Medical patients in Maryland can currently purchase up to 120 grams of cannabis flower. As of July 1, 2023, adults over 21 will be able to purchase 1.5 ounces of flower.

How much does weed typically cost in Branson, MD? Recreational cannabis is expected to cost between $10-$20 per gram in Branson, MD depending on availability.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary in Branson, MD? When purchasing adult-use cannabis in Branson, MD, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. At the start of recreational sales, many dispensaries are expected to run on a cash-only basis.