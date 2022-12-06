Medical and recreational dispensaries on Martha's Vineyard

Unfortunately, public cannabis use is not permitted on Martha’s Vineyard. Private residences in Martha’s Vineyard are acceptable areas to use cannabis if you have permission from the owner. Additionally, licensed cannabis lounges are acceptable places to smoke cannabis on Martha’s Vineyard.

What happens if you are caught with weed on Martha’s Vineyard?

Marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in Massachussetts. The same is true in Martha’s Vineyard, where adults over 21 years old can possess up to an ounce of cannabis flower legally. It is important to note however, that bringing Cannabis products to Martha’s Vineyard via boat or air travel is illegal.