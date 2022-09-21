Port Huron Dispensaries

Port Huron, MI dispensaries at a glance

Potential dispensaries in Port Huron are wrapped up in legal battles with the city, preventing them from opening any time soon. If you are looking for weed in Port Huron, you will have to drive to a neighboring town that has legal medical or recreational dispensaries, such as Lapeer or Detroit. Port Huron is located directly next to Canada, so if you really need a puff, you can always whip out your passport and take a quick international trip to a dispensary in Canada and enjoy some bud from the Great White North. It is important to note that it’s very illegal to bring cannabis across the Canadian border into the United States, so don’t let the proximity of their dispensaries tempt you to bring any back.

Popular dispensaries near Port Huron, MI

There are not yet any legal medical or recreational weed dispensaries in Port Huron, Michigan. To find your favorite cannabis products, you’ll have to make a commute that is just shy of an hour. If you possess a medical marijuana card in Michigan, then one of the best dispensaries you can get to from Port Huron is Jars Dispensary - East Detroit. This favorite dispensary is approximately 45 minutes from Port Huron, Michigan, and carries cult favorite brands like Cookies and Wyld. With daily deals of weed and a highly knowledgeable staff, this is one dispensary near Port Huron worth visiting. Lapeer, Michigan is the closest city to Port Huron with recreational marijuana dispensaries. You’ll be looking at about an hour in the car if you need weed near Port Huron and don’t have a medical card. Pure Lapeer and Consume are two recreational dispensaries that offer curbside pickup if you want to grab and go. You’ll find extensive menus at both locations with the best strains available.

What to expect from dispensaries near Port Huron

Port Huron, MI dispensary hours Most cannabis dispensaries near Port Huron are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite dispensary near Port Huron dispensary at any time using Leaafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary near Port Huron, MI To enter a recreational dispensary near Port Huron, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Only medical marijuana patients with valid medical marijuana cards may enter a medical dispensary near Port Huron. Medical marijuana cards in Michigan are issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries in Port Huron. Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries near Port Huron. Estimated wait times for dispensaries near Port Huron When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors near Port Huron, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Michigan. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces. How to find legit dispensaries near Port Huron Port Huron residents new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are currently no licensed or legitimate dispensaries in Port Huron. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Regulatory Agency of Michigan or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Port Huron on Leafly.com.

What is the price of cannabis at dispensaries near Port Huron, MI?

Port Huron cannabis tax breakdown Cardholding medical marijuana patients in Port Huron only have to pay the state’s 6% sales tax. Recreational cannabis sales in dispensaries near Port Huron have an additional 10% excise cannabis tax on their products. Port Huron, MI neighboring weed dispensaries are cash-only Dispensaries near Port Huron require all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Port Huron cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries near Port Huron do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Port Huron, MI

Michigan has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Michigan's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Port Huron, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission How to transport weed in Port Huron It's important to note that Michigan has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws, and they work similarly to the state's open container laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in Port Huron, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving

Cannabis must be in an unopened container with seals

The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed 2.5 ounces of marijuana In Port Huron, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 93 days of jail time and a fine of up to $500 and/or 360 hours of community service. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense. Medical marijuana patients may be the exception to this rule.

History of cannabis in Port Huron, MI

Port Huron is one of the many cities in Michigan that has been slow to acclimate to the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana. One family even experienced a raid of their home and business when attempting to legally open a medical dispensary in Port Huron in 2014. Despite residents of the city voting to allow dispensaries, you will still not find one within a 40-mile radius of Port Huron in the United States. There are dispensaries on the other side of the Blue Water Bridge in Canada though, which has led to many seizures of marijuana when individuals try to bring cannabis back to the states. Port Huron was on the cusp of change in 2021 when permits were about to be distributed to potential dispensaries, however, a lawsuit from denied applicants has paused that process and progress to date.

Types of weed products available in Port Huron, MI