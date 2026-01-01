Drive-thru dispensaries in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 92
All Dispensary results
7. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup250.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.