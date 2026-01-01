Best weed dispensaries in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee with authentic reviews
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8. Happy Hemp Farmacy18.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
17. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
20. Golden Pond CannabisPickup78.5 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
27. Great Smoky Cannabis Company109.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
30. Consider It Flowers (Delivery)DeliveryClosed until 11am CT
Consider It Flowers is the only place my husband and I order from. Everyone is so nice, and the communication is always on point when it comes to delivery. The fact that you’re able to call, text, and track the delivery is amazing especially when you are a busy person. Also to add, this place became my absolute favorite when they put the point system in, you are able to save your points for discounts. I have always struggled with sleep, when I started the delta-8 products my sleep schedule improved without waking up to that groggy feeling you would get taking melatonin. We also love the delta-10 products when we need some energy to start the day. Lastly every order you get you get a small freebie, who can argue with that? It’s awesome.read full review
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