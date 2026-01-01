Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Blanco, Texas
Results 1-30 of 56
Sponsored Dispensaries
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup0.3 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
All Dispensary results
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup182.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park25 deals499.6 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup370.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup377.6 mi awayPreorder until 1pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX196.9 mi awayClosed until Tuesday at 12pm CT
- CBD Farmhouse217.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MEDElite Cannabis Farms294.9 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth295.5 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.