Deals
$25 Natty Rems Live Sugar Grams
Valid 3/27/2020 – 4/4/2020
Get one gram of Natty Rems Live Sugar for $25 before tax.
(Product and strain availability may vary. Please check out our website or come visit our store for more information. Any photos are stock images of store product and may not represent what is available.)
All Products
TasteBudz - Raspberry Lemonade Gummies 10mgTHC:500mg CBD
from Tastebudz
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.770.01 gram
$37.770.01 gram
Kushmaster-Rosin-Chemdog D
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$75.151 gram
$75.151 gram
Silver-14.1- Spookies
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$77.6614.1 grams
$77.6614.1 grams
TasteBudz - Green Apple Gummies 100mgTHC:20mg CBD
from Tastebudz
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.440.02 gram
$26.440.02 gram
Silver-14.1- SPF Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$77.6614.1 grams
$77.6614.1 grams
Top Shelf-Sweet Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
TasteBudz - Tropical Punch Sativa 100mg
from Platinum Foods LLC/TasteBudz
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.050.1 gram
$25.050.1 gram
TasteBudz - Tropical Punch Indica 100mg
from Platinum Foods LLC/TasteBudz
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.050.1 gram
$25.050.1 gram
Taste Budz - Kiwi Strawberry Sativa 100mg
from Platinum Foods LLC/TasteBudz
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.050.1 gram
$25.050.1 gram
TFC - Bubble Hash - Bubba Kush
from The Flower Collective/Bubble Joints
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.361 gram
$50.361 gram
Gold-14.1-Clementine(Seeded)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.1614.1 grams
$80.1614.1 grams
Top Shelf- Blackwater
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Gold-14.1-Crescendo Sour Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.1614.1 grams
$80.1614.1 grams
Bronze-3.6-Mandarin Cookies
from JKC Manufacturing LLC / Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.053.6 grams
$25.053.6 grams
Top Shelf- Red Headed Stranger
from CO Development Holdings Inc
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
TasteBudz - Pineapple Gummies 100mgTHC:100mg CBD
from Tastebudz
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.050.1 gram
$25.050.1 gram
Bronze-3.6- Wedding Cake
from JKC Manufacturing LLC / Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.053.6 grams
$25.053.6 grams
Gold-3.6-Tahoe Alien
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.313.6 grams
$31.313.6 grams
KushMaster - Shatter - Punch Mints
from ISM2 INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.181 gram
$25.181 gram
Silver-3.6-SPF Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.563.6 grams
$27.563.6 grams
Gold-3.6-Hash Plant 12.53%
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.483.6 grams
$31.483.6 grams
Silver-14.1-White Walker Kush
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.6414.1 grams
$76.6414.1 grams
Bronze-3.6-Chocolope
from Yuma Way LLC - Yuma
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.053.6 grams
$25.053.6 grams
Top Shelf-White Walker Kush
from David Krzysztofiak LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Gold-14.1-Tahoe Alien
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.5814.1 grams
$80.5814.1 grams
Silver-3.6-Grape Ape
from Yuma Way LLC - Yuma
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.563.6 grams
$27.563.6 grams
TasteBudz - Watermelon Blast Indica 100mg
from Platinum Foods LLC (Taste Budz)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.050.1 gram
$25.050.1 gram
Top Shelf-Critical Mass
from Yuma Way LLC - Yuma
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Shake/Trim-Blue Dream
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.4814.1 grams
$31.4814.1 grams
Gold-14.1-Lemon Skunk
from Yuma Way LLC - Yuma
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.1614.1 grams
$80.1614.1 grams
Bronze-3.6-The Purps
from Yuma Way LLC - Yuma
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.053.6 grams
$25.053.6 grams
Top Shelf-Citrix
from SILVER LAKE HOLDINGS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Top Shelf- Chem Brulee
from Sample Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Top Shelf- King Chem
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Discount-14.1-Chupacabra
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.114.1 grams
$49.114.1 grams
Gold-3.6-Crecsendo Sour Cookies 21.4%
from CO Development Holdings Inc
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.313.6 grams
$31.313.6 grams
Top Shelf - Crescendo #11
from Urbane Developers LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Shake/Trim - Orange Herojuana
from Royal Asset Management LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.4814.1 grams
$31.4814.1 grams
Top Shelf - Star killer
from SILVER LAKE HOLDINGS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 gram
$11.331 gram
Shake/Trim-Z7
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.4814.1 grams
$31.4814.1 grams
