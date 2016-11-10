Budrobb408
Loved it being right next to the coffee Place. Wasn’t sure about the neighborhood but once I was there it was all good
Thanks for the kind review. Come in again soon!
Waaaaaaaaaaay better than light shade. It is a cool place love the weed here so good. Can't wait to try the coffee shop next door.
can't wait to see you again, and stop by next door soon!
Very comfortable, helpful, knowledgeable! High quality, very fair pricing system. Take care of business very quickly with online ordering! Cool and casual!
Thanks for leaving us a review! We really appreciate it. Stop by in again soon!
Gotta love coming here after a long shift at work. Always so warm & welcoming. Silvina got me right🙈
Love to hear it! Thank you so much for leaving us a review.
Small waiting room - should expand or have couches Sean was dope Wonderful customer service - loved being here. Didn’t mind the wait
Thanks for your review! We appreciate you taking the time to write one. Be sure to check out The Coffee Joint next door the next time you're in the area!
Great
Thanks! We hope you shop with us again soon.
I placed my order online and picked up in store. When I got my stuff they had given me all the wrong things and over charged me for the things on the website. I got a bottle of cbd thc juice and when I got it they had given me a candy bar with the cherry flavor my drink was supposed to come in. They estimated my price at $113 and when I got there they had already texted me after I got the estimate and said they were out of stock on a few of my items so I thought it would be cheaper. I ended up having to take more items off because I only brought the money I thought I'd need. They ripped me off. Would not recommend
I thought this issue was resolved, but if not, please email us at 1136yuma@gmail.com and we will come up with resolution for you. It is our intent to keep all our customers happy, and we sincerely apologize that we dropped the ball. Your review helped us to identify a software issue in ordering software that is getting resolved. We appreciate that you let us know. Have a great weekend!
I really enjoyed visiting 1136 Yuma. They have decent deals, a nice selection of merchandise, and the customer service is awesome. Will definitely be back!
Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review, we really appreciate it! We can't wait to see you again!
I love this place. Every visit is quick and easy, and the staff are always very helpful and friendly. I don't live the closest either, I must pass at least 15 dispensaries on my way to 1136 Yuma, but for good reason!
Thank you so much for your review, we are so honored! If you're not already, be sure to ask about becoming a part of our loyalty program! You deserve it!
love this place!
Thank you so much, we really appreciate the review!