Ktay12 on August 9, 2019

I placed my order online and picked up in store. When I got my stuff they had given me all the wrong things and over charged me for the things on the website. I got a bottle of cbd thc juice and when I got it they had given me a candy bar with the cherry flavor my drink was supposed to come in. They estimated my price at $113 and when I got there they had already texted me after I got the estimate and said they were out of stock on a few of my items so I thought it would be cheaper. I ended up having to take more items off because I only brought the money I thought I'd need. They ripped me off. Would not recommend