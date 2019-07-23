Goosenoose on October 4, 2019

Never waited more than about to ten to fifteen minutes...my my aren't I the lucky one :) But besides that :) Stellar service from a very good long time crew.. VERY well-grown bud. Little details, like cure time and nug quality are there. I've shopped here a lot, but due to a notably positive experience today, and there only being one review; I felt it necessary to drop a line. You can shop around all you want, but you'll probably come back. Durrraflame and Coal Creek Kush are the go to for a solid indica. You will impress every single person that tries your dabs. I don't care about 40%THCa flower, or cheap garbage $70 Dollar Ounces, I care about quality It's here. Go here. Thanks for maintaining a high standard in a state of Corporate Crap Dispensaries. Keep it up!