4.0
3 reviews
Never waited more than about to ten to fifteen minutes...my my aren't I the lucky one :) But besides that :) Stellar service from a very good long time crew.. VERY well-grown bud. Little details, like cure time and nug quality are there. I've shopped here a lot, but due to a notably positive experience today, and there only being one review; I felt it necessary to drop a line. You can shop around all you want, but you'll probably come back. Durrraflame and Coal Creek Kush are the go to for a solid indica. You will impress every single person that tries your dabs. I don't care about 40%THCa flower, or cheap garbage $70 Dollar Ounces, I care about quality It's here. Go here. Thanks for maintaining a high standard in a state of Corporate Crap Dispensaries. Keep it up!
Hey Goosenoose, Thank you so much for the review! We are constantly striving to provide the best products as well as the best customer experience in the industry. We appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. Sincerely, 14er
I am sitting here now over an hour waiting for pick up. This place should look at more staff or quicker times. I do not understand why you should have to wait over an hour to get things. I've noticed others are coming in before me as well.
Hi MettyIce, We take this kind of feedback very serious. As such we have investigated this claim. To start we have reviewed our Point of Sale system as well as our cameras and we have verified that the average wait time for that day was 12 minutes, the longest wait we saw that day was approximately 16 minutes. Ongoing monitoring is taking place daily and weekly as we are trying to increase our customer's experience, we will make staff adjustments as needed. We continue striving to be the best dispensary in Colorado and look forward to serving you again. Thank you for your feedback! -14er