Deals
Wyld Wednesday is here! That means $1.50 off 50mg (Recreational) multi pack chocolates and gummies. In addition, receive triple (3X) stamps for all Wyld products. Did you know that our friends at Wyld not only make stellar medibles but they have a rich history of growing great buds and making tasty flavored vodka called "Wild Roots?" Yep, that's right. And, the Station was one of the very first recipients of Wyld's medibles back in 2014! The Station luvs our friends at Wyld and the goodness they bring us.
Wyld Wednesday is here! That means $1.50 off 50mg (Recreational) multi pack chocolates and gummies. In addition, receive triple (3X) stamps for all Wyld products. Did you know that our friends at Wyld not only make stellar medibles but they have a rich history of growing great buds and making tasty flavored vodka called "Wild Roots?" Yep, that's right. And, the Station was one of the very first recipients of Wyld's medibles back in 2014! The Station luvs our friends at Wyld and the goodness they bring us.